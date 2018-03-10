Boss Elliott wants Boston United to avoid getting sucked into a relegation dogfight

Craig Elliott says it is important that his Boston United squad don’t allow themselves to get sucked into a relegation battle.

The Pilgrims boss oversaw a nine-game unbeaten run in which his side climbed up from second-bottom to 11th in the National League North.

But a defeat to Leamington coupled with two blank weeks have seen rival teams gain ground.

United curently sit nine points off the play-offs and five above the bottom three, and if the Pilgrims don’t make the most of their games in hand Elliott fears they could find themselves slipping down the table.

“I’ve got a feeling one team is going to get pulled down into a relegation battle and I just want to make sure it isn’t us,” he said.

“It’s been frustrating not playing and watching other teams pick up points and move above us or catch us up.

“Obviously, with these games being postponed we have lost the momentum from last month and it’s been frustrating.

“But it’s up to us to keep ourselves out of it.”

The Pilgrims return to action at York City today (KO 3pm).