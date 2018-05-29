Boss needs to be ‘cute’ with players

Craig Elliott will be using his wits - and not his chequebook - to build a squad he hopes can threaten at the top of the National League North.

The Boston United boss is currently talking to targets.

And he says his recruitment has to be spot on.

“It’s a busy period and it’s important I’m pretty cute with my recruitment and getting the right players in,” he said.

“It’s easy sometimes to make a rash decision, so it’s important I do my homework properly and get the right people.

“I don’t think the club’s in a position to do that (transfer fees), and I don’t think we need to.

“It’s important we don’t do things in haste and get bullied into signing the wrong type of players.”