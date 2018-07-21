Boston CC Firsts set for basement boys

Boston Cricket Club First XI are at home on Saturday and host the Lincolnshire ECB Premier’s bottom-placed side, Grimsby.

However, in the reverse fixture, Grimsby impressively beat the Mayflower Men earlier in the season and the home side will be keen not to let that happen again at the Mayflower Cricket Ground.

Boston skipper Tom Baxter said: “They were better than us that day but they have struggled for results recently, so it is important we perform to our maximum to make sure that we pick up the victory.”

The league table is still very tight, with fifth placed Louth only 27 points ahead of 11th placed Alford.

“We’ve talked about it all year. A couple of wins will see you climb the table quickly but a couple of defeats and you will soon be dragged into a relegation battle,” added Baxter.

“Our next five games are all against sides between fifth and 12th in the table. We’ve got to look at winning those games and we’ll only do that by performing to our maximum.

“In the last four games of the season, we play three of the stronger sides in the league so that maximises the importance of these next few games.”

Boston are currently in eighth place and have the three sides immediately above them - Market Deeping, Bourne and Scunthorpe - all within five points, so a good result against Grimsby could see a move back up the table.