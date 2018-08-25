BOSTON UNITED 0 SPENNYMOOR TOWN 2: Moors the merrier as Pilgrims suffer first home defeat

Boston United’s goalscoring touch deserted them as Spennymoor Town left the Jakemans Stadium with their first win of the season.

Rob Ramshaw and Glen Taylor were on target for the Moors, who arrived at York Street with three points from their opening five contests, shipping 10 goals in their previous four outings.

But come full time they got that first tick in the win column against a Pilgrims side who failed to turn possession into clear-cut chances, away keeper Matt Gould only forced into one save all afternoon.

But Spennymoor also deserve credit for a solid away performance, even if they they rode their luck late in the first half.

For Boston, their first home defeat of the campaign saw they slip from second to fourth.

Midweek signings Cieron Keane and Ben Davies were both in attendance at the Jakemans Stadium, Davies taking his place on the bench and Keane in the stands, serving the final match in a three-game ban picked up at former club Alfreton Town.

That meant a first start of the season for Jordan Gough, in for the suspended Ashley Jackson at left back, while the rest of the starting XI remained unchanged from the side which won 2-0 at Altrincham last weekend.

The Moors opened the scoring through Ramshaw in the 18th minute, the striker outpacing Spencer Harris before biding his time and tucking his cool finish under the onrushing George Willis.

Either side of the goal the away side - playing a textbook away game of soaking up pressure and threatening on the break - tested the Boston keeper, Taylor’s lob lacking the height to beat Willis and Shane Henry’s powerful long-ranger smothered at the second attempt.

Spennymoor keeper Gould made the most of an off-the-ball, chest-to-chest clash with Ben Middleton midway through the half as he dropped to the floor clutching his face and rolling in faux agony, only for referee Michael Barlow to give the incident the credit it deserved and waving for play to continue.

Boston took a long time to turn territorial advantage into anything resembling a chance, but could have ended the half in front.

On another day Middleton’s diving header would have flew the other side of Gould’s post while Brad Abbott scuffed the kind of chance he has become accustomed to scoring well wide.

Nicky Walker refused to give up a chase on the byline, bursting into the box and cutting back for the midfielder who, with the goal at his mercy, hit the ball into the floor and wide from 12 yards out.

Shaun Tuton, meanwhile, sent a volley inches over the United crossbar as the opening 45 drew to a close.

The second half began with Jonathan Wafula heading wide of the Moors goals, before the away side used their guile to slow the flow of the contest down.

Jonny Margetts and Craig Westcarr replaced Adam Marriott and Wafula for the final 20-plus minutes as the Pilgrims chased a leveller, Margetts’ quick feet forcing a great save from Gould on the spin before a second effort was blasted over seconds later.

Rob Atkinson had a great chance to double the Moors’ advantage, but he powered a free header following a corner.

But that second came in the 79th minute, Taylor delivering the killer blow with a low left-footer on the edge of the Boston box which had enough to beat the dive of Willis.

Spennymoor almost repeated last season’s 3-0 scoreline when Ramshaw broke free again, this time Willis blocking well with his body.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Gough, Thanoj, Harris, Lees, Arnold (Davis 83), Abbott, Marriott (Margetts 67), Walker, Wafula (Westcarr 67). Subs (not used): Johnson, Qualter.

MOORS (not used): Gould, Hibbs, Brogan, Chandler, Atkinson, Curtis, Tuton (Foley 90), Henry, Taylor (83), Ramshaw, Johnson (Hall (67); Subs: Thackray, Elliott.

REF: Michael Barlow.

ATT: 1,210 (26).

STAR MAN: Nicky Walker - Again the hosts’ stand-out player, never giving up a seemingly lost cause and a constant thorn in Moors’ side.

GOALS: MOORS - Ramshaw (18), Taylor (79).

BOOKINGS: MOORS Johnson (36), Tuton (56), Taylor (60).