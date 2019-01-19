BOSTON UNITED 1 LEAMINGTON 1: Davies spot on again, but Pilgrims can only muster a point

Ben Davies’s scoring streak continued, but Boston United had to settle for a point against Leamington.

The 37-year-old forced home his fourth penalty in five matches to cancel out Colby Bishop’s opener.

But despite their efforts, United just couldn’t get a second, some miscued efforts, keeper Tony Breeden and the woodwork conspiring against them.

And while the Brakes stretched their winless run to 10 contests, the Pilgrims are now four without a win at the Jakemans Stadium.

Brad Abbott overcame an injury scare to take his place in midfield, allowing Craig Elliott to stick with the team which won 2-1 at Kidderminster Harriers a week earlier.

Striker Andre Johnson returned to the bench after his spell with Hednesford Town came to an end.

After back-to-back defeats against the Brakes, Elliott demanded his Pilgrims take the game to the hosts and bring them out of their normally strict defensive structure.

But that plan was out the window in the third minute as former Pilgrim Bishop headed Leamington into the lead as he met Jordan Murphy’s corner.

As Boston looked to respond Ryan Qualter put two headed efforts from corners wide, his third attempt forcing colourful Brakes keeper Breeden into a reaction save on the line.

But on the occasions Leamington pushed on Bishop, looking every bit the player his former manager Adam Murray had promised he was, asked questions; flicking an effort wide and forcing George Willis into an important body block.

Qualter, the defender looking United’s biggest goal threat in the first half, didn’t get enough power behind his strike to test Breeden, but United pressure paid off as they drew level in the 36th minute from the spot.

Davies sent Breeden the wrong way from 12 yards to net the Pilgrims’s first goal against their opponents under Elliott, after Max Wright was clipped in the box by James Bowen.

Boston had the wind in their sails but Jay Rollins’s header across goal flew inches wide and Gavin Allott’s downward effort was tipped brilliantly away by Breeden, who had to get down low before making that vital flick of the wrist, as the half finished all square.

Rollins forced another header marginally off target as the action resumed, before coming even closer to putting his side in front as he beat Breeden, only for his strike to rebound off the post and into the grateful arms of the keeper.

As the half progressed Leamington looked more and more happy to settle for a point while Boston searched for that killer blow.

Substitute Nicky Walker forced a save from Breeden at his near post while an off-balance Rollins thrashed an effort well wide from the edge of the box.

And in stoppage time there was still time for Breeden to tip away efforts from Walker and Lewis Gibbens.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj, Gibbens, Qualter, Wright, Abbott (Harris 67), Allott, Rollins (Slew 86), Wafula (Walker 78); Subs (not used): Chettle, Johnson.

LEAMINGTON: Breeden, English, Bowen, Edwards, Mace, Lane, Dunbar (Taylor 8), Gittings, Bishop, Murphy, Obeng; Subs (not used): James, Naylor, Newey.

REF: Aaron Jackson.

ATT: 885.

STAR MAN: Jay Rollins - a constant thorn in Leamington’s side and so, so close to scoring.

GOALS: UNITED - Ben Davies (36); Leamington - Colby Bishop (3).

BOOKINGS: UNITED - Ryan Qualter (39); Leamington - Junior English (13), Callum Gittings (53), Jack Edwards (72).