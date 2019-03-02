BOSTON UNITED 2 AFC TELFORD UNITED 2: Late drama as Pilgrims and Bucks share the spoils

There was late drama as Boston United and AFC Telford United played out a 2-2 draw.

Gavin Allott netted an 85th-minute goal which looked to have clinched the point for the hosts, only for Theo Streete to level five minutes into time added on.

Daniel Udoh had given the Bucks a 10th-minute lead as Boston again shipped an early goal, but Ben Davies’s penalty and Allott’s strike completed a turnaround before Streete had the final say.

It wasn’t vintage Boston, the hosts riding their luck for parts of the game. But it will still sting to concede yet another late goal.

Craig Elliott made two changes to the side which was beaten 4-1 at Chester a fortnight ago, Jonathan Wafula and Brad Abbott in for Nicky Walker and Max Wright, the two wingers dropping to the bench.

Ben Middleton returned to the Boston squad after his 16-week injury lay-off, taking his place amongst the Pilgrims substitutes.

United had an early shout for a penalty waived away by ref Scott Simpson after Jay Rollins went to ground under a robust shoulder challenge from Ross White before the Bucks opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Darryl Knights’s low cross from the byline squeezed through the Pilgrims pack, where the grateful Udoh reacted first to lash home from close range.

Telford were forced into changing their keeper with just 20 minutes played, Andy Wycherley off with an eye injury after a collision with Wafula, a high boot seeing the Pilgrims winger booked before Joe Bursik took his place between the posts.

The replacement stopper was caught out when Rollins beat him to a ball in the box, but he had White to thank for a clearance off the line after Allott attempted to bundle his teammates cross goalwards.

Allott came close to levelling deep into first-half stoppage time after outmuscling Shane Sutton and Theo Streete, only for his left-footed effort to bring a fine block from Bursik.

The second half began with both sides trading half chances, Rollins and Spencer Harris trying their luck for Boston and Telford’s Amari Morgan-Smith forcing Willis into a leg block and Stephan Morley drilling a long-ranger wide.

The Pilgrims were gifted a route back into the game following Streete’s handball, Davies drilling his 61st-minute penalty low and beyond Bursik.

Back came Telford, looking to rectify their bloodied nose. But Willis had his wits about him to palm away Knights’s stinging drive.

Thev Pilgrims had to rely on some last-ditch desperate defending to hold on, hacking and scrambling clear.

Knights’s free kick almost caught out the backpeddling Willis and Sutton’s header beat the pack but landed wide of the post.

Ashley Jackson’s clever ball set Boston substitute Wright through but again Bursik earned his salary with another fine save.

But when Allott was given his chance he made sure, converting Nicky Wroe’s drilled cross at the near post after Telford failed to clear a corner.

As the Bucks piled on the pressure Willis was flattened and Ryan Qualter was left covered in blood clearing their lines.

The Boston keeper pulled off a double block to deny James McQuilkin and Davies cleared an Udoh effort off the line before Streete eventually levelled five minutes into time added on, smashing home from close range

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj, Harris, Qualter, Wroe, Abbott (Wright 81), Allott, Rollins, Wafula (Walker 71); Subs (not used): Wright, Middleton, Johnson, Parkin.

BUCKS: Wycherley (Bursik 20), White, Morley, Deeney, Sutton, Streete, Barnett (McQuilkin 77), Royle (Dawson 77), Morgan-Smith, Udoh, Knights; Subs (not used): Brown, Dinanga.

REF: Scott Simpson.

ATT: 993 (39).

STAR MAN: George Willis. A string of splendid saves.