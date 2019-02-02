BOSTON UNITED 2 FCUM 1: No more hard-luck stories as it’s payback for Pilgrims

Craig Elliott believes today’s victory over FC United was payback for this season’s hard-luck stories.

“I think we’ve played better in the last three or four weeks and not got what we deserved, it’s got a funny way of paying you back has football,” said the Pilgrims boss as his side moved to within a point of the play-offs.

“I’ll take it, because we’ve had them hard luck stories too many times at home.

“In our heads we know we’ve been scratchy at home, but over the course of the second half we’ve done enough to sneak a win.”

Boston may have played more matches than the teams around them, but Elliott is happy to have the points on the board.

“It shows the natuire of the league, they’re in the bottom three but not a particularlt bad side. I can see them picking up points.

“Points can be picked up and dropped against anybody.”

Gavin Allott and Nicky Walker netted the all-important goals as Boston United earned their first home win since December 8.

Struggling FC United gave a spirited account of themselves, but the Pilgrims had enough to come from behind to secure the points.

Chris Sharp handed the Red Rebels an acrobatic opener, volleying home in the eighth minute despite the best efforts of George Willis.

But man of the match Allott levelled with a trademark header nine minutes later, rising highest to power Ben Davies’s delivery down and beyond Lloyd Allinson.

The Pilgrims target man then showed off his fancy footwork for Walker’s winner in the 62nds minute.

Reaching the byline and cutting in, Allott teed up the winger who couldn’t miss from close range.

Boston began with a conservative 4-2-3-1 formation as Nicky Wroe made his first start since his move from Bradford Park Avenue and Spencer Harris reurned to the starting XI as Max Wright dropped to the bench and Lewis Gibbens missed out through injury.

While the shape took some time to settle, it was the second-half introduction of Walker and Wright, and the return to 4-4-2, which gave Boston the width which troubled the Rebels.

Before that, though, Allinson was forced into a body block to deny Rollins and Jonathan Wafula’s first touch was too heavy as he looked to round the FC United keeper.

As the game became stretched Wroe and Wright both saw efforts blocked before Allott beat Allinson, only for Billy Sass-Davies to hack off the line.

FC United netted twice at the death to earn a 4-4 draw last season, and memories came flooding back as they offered some late pressure.

But Willis was in the right place to deny both Zehn Mohammed and Dale Whitham after corners created scrambles in the box.

There was still time for Ryan Qualter to take a boot to the face clearing his lines seconds before the final whistle.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Wroe, Harris, Qualter, Abbott (Walker 58), Thanoj, Allott, Rollins (Johnson 90), Wafula (Wright 58); Subs (not used): Chettle, Slew.

FC UNITED: Allinson, Morton, O’Halloran (Hnami 69), Mohammed, Sass-Davies, Wallen, Banister (Peers 69), Whitham, Willoughby, Sharp (McGiveron 69), Donohue; Subs (not used): Palinkas, Crawford.

REF: Sam Barrott.

ATT: 1,070 (159).

STAR MAN: Gavin Allott - One goal, one assist, three points.