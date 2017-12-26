BOSTON UNITED 2 GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY 0: Derby win makes it a perfect December fair Pilgrims

Boston United made it a perfect December with a derby day victory over Gainsborough Trinity.

The Pilgrims finished the month with four wins from four games, scoring 10 times and lifting themselves five points clear of the National League North drop zone.

Jay Rollins - making his 100th appearance fore the club - and Brad Abbott netted the vital goals in a game where the Blues ensured Boston didn’t have it all their own way.

As has been the theme of this month, the Pilgrims had a number of stand-out performers.

Reece Thompson again showed that he only knows how to operate in top gear while defender Ben Middleton - his nose bandaged after taking an early forearm to the face from Nathan Stainfield - didn’t put a foot wrong all afternoon, those two the pick of a strong bunch.

Craig Elliott handed Lee Bennett, Middleton, Paul Walker and Andi Thanoj their first home starts, making two changes to the side which beat Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Bennett and Walker were given the nod with Kabongo Tshimanga dropping to the bench and Brad McGuire out with ankle ligament damage.

Rollins put United in front in the 45th minute, collecting Bennett’s reverse pass and firing beyond Henrich Ravas from a tight angle.

It was a handy lead to take into the interval, but harsh on the Blues who had been the more strong and streetwise in the opening 45.

Trinity almost took the lead when Nathan Jarman’s lob towards an unguarded net - after George Willis had blocked Ashley Worsfold’s effort - was missed by both Stephen Brogan and Paul Walker but drifted inches wide.

The United keeper also got a firm hand behind Jarman’s volley, an important touch as Worsfold looked set to pounce.

At the other end Ravas comfortably held Ashley Hemmings’ hopeful 25-yarder in a first half of few chances.

The second half began as tentatively, although Worsfold put a header narrowly over on the hour mark.

Abbott doubled the lead in the 73rd minute after a game of pinball in the box.

Thompson’s determination unsettled Michael Jacklin and, after Gregg Smith’s effort was blocked, the ball landed kindly for the midfielder, who had an unguarded net to slot into.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of Trinity, and the final 20 minutes was a coast for Boston.

UNITED: Willis, Walker, Brogan, Thanoj, Keane, Middleton, Rollins, Abbott, Thompson, Bennett (Smith 66), Hemmings; Subs (not used): Tshimanga, Beatson, Curry, McGuire.

TRINITY: Ravas, Evans (Lacey 51), Jacklin, Clarke, Stainfield, Richards, C. King, L. King (Bateson 51), Jarman (Simmons 60), Worsfold, Davie; Subs (not used): Warren, Storey.

Ref: Amy Fearn.

Att: 1,491 (69).