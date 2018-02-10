BOSTON UNITED 3 CURZON ASHTON 3: Pilgrims fight back from 3-0 down to earn a point

Boston United fought back from 3-0 down to draw with Curzon Ashton, keeping their unbeaten record in tact in this absolute thriller.

Brad Abbott netted twice and Reece Thompson was also on the scoresheet as Craig Elliott’s side refused to be beaten.

With 61 minutes gone the hosts’ eight-game unbeaten streak looked dead and buried as Jake Dunwoody, Danny Shaw and Ben McKenna has given the side with just one win in 11 a comfortable lead.

But as the final whistle blew Boston had played their part in a memorable comeback, even if they were kicking themselves for not getting more from a dominant display.

Elliott made one change to the side which beat Blyth Spartans a fortnight ago, leading scorer Kabongo Tshimanga replacing Gregg Smith in attack.

New arrival Jack Dyche, on loan from Scunthorpe United, was named on the bench while Jonathan Wafula was absent, still overcoming a medial collateral ligament injury.

The Nash needed less than four minutes to open the scoring, Dunwoody heading home at the back post after McKenna slipped beyond Wes Atkinson far too easily down the right-hand side.

Tshimanga had two early chances to level but he lashed one effort over the bar and saw another bravely blocked by Shaw, before the Curzon keeper got enough on the ball to divert goalbound strikes from Abbott and Thompson.

And when Mason was wrong-footed by Andi Thanoj’s 20-yard drive, an outstretched leg maintained the away side’s lead.

Jay Rollins was the next to Pilgrim to be denied by the impressive Nash stopper, who also reacted superbly to swipe away Thompson’s header as Boston’s dominance failed to pay off.

The half was to have one more twist, a hammer blow for United arriving in time added on as Shaw forced home a diving header at the back post from a lofted free kick.

It was more of the same after the interval with United failing to make chances count.

Ashley Hemmings blasted over, Stephen Brogan saw a strike blocked by Matt Regan and Tshimanga headed agonisingly wide.

Wasted chances were again punished as McKenna made it three in the 61st minute, dancing beyond Jordan Keane and coolly slotting his effort past the dive of Jon Stewart.

Boston gave themselves hope with two goals in three minutes.

Abbott got the Pilgrims off the mark in the 63rd minute, firing home from the edge of the box after Ryan Qualter’s header from Hemmings’ corner rebounded off the bar and Rollins’ follow-up was partially cleared.

Thompson netted his side’s second, slotting home from close range after Abbot’s drive hit the inside of Curzon’s post as the side in blue appeared to be on the ropes.

Hemmings saw a long ranger collected in the arms of Mason before Abbott completed the comeback in the 75th minute.

Brogan’s long ball released Thompson down the left, the striker cutting inside and teeing up Abbott, who smashed home despite the best effort of James Baillie on the line.

As Boston pushed for a winner Gregg Smith saw an overhead kick fly over and a strike hacked off the line by Regan.

The big target man also flashed a stoppage time header wide.

UNITED: Stewart, Atkinson, Brogan, Thanoj, Keane, Qualter, Rollins (Dyche 83), Abbott, Thompson, Tshimanga (Smith 63), Hemmings; Subs (not used): McGuire, Hare, Willis.

CURZON (not used): Mason, Thornley, Regan, Hunt, Shaw, Rowney, Baillie (Dwyer 77), Walker (Clark 50), Cummins, Dunwoody, McKenna (Wharton 90); Subs (not used): Baker, McKenzie.

Ref: James Bell.

Att: 1,009 (13).