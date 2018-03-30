BOSTON UNITED 3 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS 2: Wafula nets in the final minute to sink 10-man Harriers

Jonathan Wafula headed home a 90th-minute winner as Boston United came from behind to beat 10-man Kidderminster Harriers.

Ashley Hemmings showed a mixture of patience and footwork before delivering a deep cross which the substitute powered into the Harriers’ net.

It was substitute Wafula’s first goal for the club and Hemmings’ third assist of the day.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott has spoken of his admiration for Kidderminster in the build up to the game, but also his belief that the away side have a habit of conceding late goals.

And Mystic Craig got his prediction spot on as he claimed his first win over the opposition at the third time of asking.

Jordan Keane and Ben Middleton were also on target for the hosts while Dan Bradley and George Waring netted for Harriers, who had Lee Vaughan red carded for a swipe at Hemmings.

Craig Elliott made two changes to the side which lost 4-1 at Brackley in midweek, and they both had a certain blast-from-the-past feel.

George Willis replaced Jon Stewart between the sticks for his first appearance since New Year’s Day while James Clifton, recovering from injury, was handed his first start since December 16.

Gregg Smith returned from illness and was named on the bench but Jay Rollins’ groin injury kept him sidelined.

A frantic first half saw the Pilgrims go in with a 2-1 lead, coming from behind after Bradley headed home a corner at the back post.

Willis protested he had been impeded on his goalline but referee Anthony Tankard was having none of it.

Keane levelled the scores with his second goal in three days nine minutes later.

He met Ashley Hemmings’ free kick at the near post, before diverting a glancing header beyond Brandon Hall.

Ben Middleton put the Pilgrims ahead on the half-hour mark, his first goal for the club arriving after a scramble in the Harriers box, following Hemmings’ corner.

It was Harriers’ turn to have a claim for an infringement fall on deaf ears.

The chances didn’t end there, with Croasdale firing over the Boston box and United’s Reece Thompson denied by Hall when he beat the offside trap.

Late into the half Thompson turned Fraser Horsfall and appeared to be pulled the the ground, but the referee again kept his whistle from his lips.

The second half began with Hemmings testing Hall and Ryan Qualter shooting wide of the away side’s goal, while Declan Weeks forced a free kick over Willis’ crossbar.

Harriers’ Vaughan received a straight red for a hack at Ashley Hemmings in the 67th minute, powerfully swiping at the winger’s shins after he had pushed the ball beyond the defender.

But the 10 men were level in the 72nd minute as Willis denied Croasdale, only for substitute Waring to react first and slide the loose ball home.

Back came Boston, Hall denying Thompson from a tight angle and the striker unable to get enough on Stephen Brogan’s drive to turn it goalwards moments later.

And that patience paid off at the death as Wafula had the final say.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Brogan, Thanoj, Keane, Qualter, Clifton (Wafula 83), Abbott, Thompson, Beesley (Tshimanga 76), Hemmings; Subs: McGuire, Hare, Smith.

HARRIERS: Hall, L. Vaughan, Austin, Croasdale, Horsfall, Pearson, Weeks, McQuilkin, Ironside, Bradley, Sonupe (Waring 69); Subs: Brown, Ngwatala, Digie, N. Vaughan.

Ref: Anthony Tankard.

Att: 1,158 (101).