Boston United announce released and retained lists

Craig Elliott has told seven of his out-of-contract Pilgrims he wants them to return next season.

The Boston United manager has offered new terms to goalkeeper George Willis, defenders Stephen Brogan and James Clifton, captain Jordan Keane and midfielders Ashley Hemmings, Jay Rollins and Jonathan Wafula.

Out! Kabongo Tshimanga.

Brad Abbott, Ryan Qualter, Jon Stewart and Andi Thanoj are already under contract for next season.

However, the Pilgrims have released 13 players: Liam Adams, Wes Atkinson, Brad Beatson, Jack Broadhead, Taron Hare, Benny Igiehon, Brad McGowan, Jamie McGuire, Gregg Smith, Kabongo Tshimanga, Harry Vince, Tyrell Waite and Jan Yeomans.

Loanees Ben Middleton and Reece Thompson will return to their parent clubs.