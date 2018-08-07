Boston United beaten at 10-man Leamington

Boston United suffered their first defeat of the National League North season - and their first-ever at Leamington.

In a game where the Pilgrims just couldn’t find the net, the hosts took their chances to earn a 2-0 victory.

Adam Marriott, Jonny Margetts and Andi Thanoj had all had chances in a lively start before Matt Stenson gifted the hosts a 15th-minute lead, tapping home the loose ball after his header was saved by George Willis.

The hosts were down to 10 men in ther 62nd minute when Luke Gittings received two bookings, for fouling Thanoj and then shoving him.

But Junior English made sure of victoy with a hooked effort nine minutes later.

Back came Boston, but Jonathan Wafula, Ryan Qualter, Ben Middleton and Marriott all put efforts off target.