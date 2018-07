Craig Elliott’s new-look Boston United squad will begin their warm-up matches at Basford United this evening.

The Nottingham-based side will provide some familiar opposition for the Pilgrims.

Their management team includes Martin Carruthers and mark Clifford, both of whom played for Boston in the Football League.

This will be the first chance for fans to see Elliott’s newly-constructed squad.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm.