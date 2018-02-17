Boston United boss Elliott dismisses Grimsby Town interest as speculation, adding ‘I’ve got a big project to do here’

Craig Elliott has responded to speculation linking him with the Grimsby Town job - by stating he’s still got unfinished business at the Jakemans Stadium.

At least two bookies have made the Boston United boss favourite to take over at Blundell Park after Russell Slade left the League Two side.

But Elliott, who only joined the Pilgrims in November, says he has long-term plans for United.

“It’s just speculation,” he told The Standard.

“Obviously, I’m more than happy here.

“I love being at Boston. I’ve got a big project to do here in terms of trying to get this club as successful as the success I’ve had in the past personally.

“That’s my ambition, to get this place bouncing and up the league.”

Elliott won three promotions with Shaw Lane before making the step up to the National League North, and says he has already taken Boston to his heart.

“I really like this place. I haven’t regretted the decision (to join Boston),” he added.

“It was a tough decision for me to leave Shaw Lane. I’d created a great team and left a great team there, and you think to yourself ‘have I made the right decision?’.

“But I’ve not regretted it once and, even though we’ve lost today, I want to get this team up to the level I’m happy with.”