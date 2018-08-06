Boston United boss Elliott is ‘expecting a big season’ from Andre Johnson

Craig Elliott is expecting a ‘big season’ from striker Andre Johnson.

The foward made an almost-instant impact on Saturday, coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game as the Pilgrims kicked off their National League North campaign with a 1-0 win over Guiseley.

The arrival of attack-minded trio Adam Marriott, Jonny Margetts and Nathan Arnold has arguably overshadowed Johnson’s impressive pre-season, in which he netted three times before Saturday.

But Elliott believes the former Derby County youngster will more than hold his own in the team.

“He’s been, probably, I’d argue, the most consistent performer in training and in games all pre-season, so it’s no surprise,” Elliott said after Johnson’s matchwinner.

“If anything, he was unlucky not to start.

“But he was ready and when he came on he had two or three good chances and I’m pleased for him.

“He’s done really well so far. I know what he can do and I’ve said to him I’m expecting a big season from him.”