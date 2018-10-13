Boston United could dish out a hat-trick of debuts today

Boston United could hand out three debuts this afternoon as they host Blyth Spartans.

Midweek signing Gavin Allott will start in attack alongside Gregg Smith this afternoon.

Meanwhile former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United striker Jordan Slew and fellow forward Josh Hine, previously with Chorley and Salford City, have been named on the bench.

The two forwards both arrived yesterday.

Allott will become the 30th player to represent the Pilgrims in a competitive match this season when the game kicks off at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Middleton, Qualter, Jackson, Wafula, Abbott, Thanoj, Walker, Smith, Allott; Subs: Hine, Slew, Johnson, Norris, Harris.

BLYTH: Jameson, Nicholson, I. Watson, Green, Buddle, 6 J. Watson, Wrightson, Reid, Maguire, Holmes, Dale. Subs: Fewster, Oliver, Rivers, Cunningham, Mullen.

REF: Aaron Bannister.