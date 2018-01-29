Boston United ‘disappointed’ by Middleton recall

Craig Elliott was disappointed to see Ben Middleton recalled by Harrogate Town at the 11th hour.

The impressive defender (pictured) had extended his loan at the Jakemans Stadium, only for the title chasers to recall him on Friday.

Middleton featured in Town’s 2-1 win over AFC TelfordUnited, while the Pilgrims brought in free agent Wes Atkinson as they beat Blyth Spartans 2-1.

Although things worked out for both teams, Elliott felt earlier discussions with Harrogate would have helped his plans.

“It was disappointing how late in the day we found out,” said Elliott. “We had to react pretty quick.

“I’ve got no qualms, but maybe we would’ve liked a heads up a little bit earlier.

“Ben trained with us this week and we did a lot of work on their (Blyth’s) left side, with Robbie Dale.

“It was such a key position that I was woried about it.

“But Wes did fantastic.”

Brad Beatson has joined Gainsborough Trinity on a month’s loan and featured in their 2-1 win over Alfreton Town on Saturday.

United are without a match this weekend due to Brackley’s FA Trophy involvement.