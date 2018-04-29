Boston United duo announce their departures

Two Pilgrims have announced they will be seeking fresh challenges after departing the club.

Boston United duo Gregg Smith and Jamie McGuire - two big characters in the dressing room - took to social media to thank fans and colleagues.

Striker Smith wrote: “All the best Boston United. Can’t thank every fan enough for the support I have got over the past two years.

“Unfortunately I won’t be back as I haven’t been offered anything. All the best to everyone in the future. Great club.”

McGuire added: “Thank you to the chairman and fans at Boston United for the year there. Great club.

“Personally my decision to leave and on to a new challenge.”

Meanwhile, defender Brad McGowan, who has been sidelined since December with an ankle injury, announced he’s going under the knife.

“I’m determined to get back fitter and stronger than before,” he said.