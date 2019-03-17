Boston United ‘escalate’ their defender hunt following Middleton’s red card

Ben Middleton’s red card will speed up Boston United’s defensive recruitment.

Manager Craig Elliott says the Pilgrims have been in discussions with ‘a couple’ of centre backs in recent weeks, one a possible loan move and the other a seven-day approach for a permament signing.

Middleton’s second red of the season means he will miss the next two matches.

And with Boston able to speak with the target of their approach in the next few days, Elliott hopes something could be in place for Saturday’s trip to York City.

“I was in talks with a couple of centre backs already because that’s an area we needed to improve,” he told The Standard.

“One of them’s for a permanent move, with a view to next year as well. Somebody we want to bring in.

“We’ll see what happens but we’ll escalate that now. We were a defender short and we need to get him in as soon as possible.”

Elliott was frustrated to again lose Middleton, whose campaign has been plagued by injury.

“It’s disappointing for Ben. he’s had a scratchy season and I feel sorry for him,” Elliott added.

“He was having a good game until that point.

“He’s a good player, one of my key signings this summer and we’ve not had him for long periods. We’ll miss him again now.

“He’s one of the few aggresive, experienced players we’ve got.”

If no deal is done before Saturday, United look set to bring Spencer harris back in to partner Ryan Qualter, who the manager believes needs to work with a regular partner.

“Ryan’s been flogged a bit,” Elliott added.

“He’s been the mainstay. He’s not missed training, he’s not missed many minutes.

“It’s been hard for him at times and he’s sometimes keeping us together.

“Ideally he could do with a long term partner.”