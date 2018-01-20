Boston United extend Middleton loan, but can they make it a permanent move?

Boston United have extended Ben Middleton’s loan - but Craig Elliott wants to make the move permanent.

The defender’s month-long spell officially ended after today’s 5-1 drubbing of North Ferriby, but manager Elliott told The Standard that Town boss Simon Weaver has agreed to let him keep hold of the player, for the near future at least.

“It’s been extended,” Elliott said. “We’ve got another month on that so I’m delighted.

“That’s been done today so we can get on.

“Fair play to Simon and Harrogate who have helped us with that one.

“He’s been brilliant for us, has Ben.”

Middleton, who has played as both a right back and central defender, has been influential in the club’s rise up the National League North.

He has featured in every minute of United’s past five games - four wins and a draw.

And with Paul Walker playing for Spalding United today on a dual registration deal, Elliott would love to persuade Middleton to make his move official.

“He is somebody I want to bring in, I’m not going to lie,” Elliott added.

“I want to try to bring him in permanently, so we’re trying to sort something out with that.”

Boston thrashed North Ferriby 5-1 today to move to within five points of the play-offs, an amazing rise for a side sat second-bottom last month.

Ashley Hemmings, Gregg Smith, Reece Thompson, Brad Abbott and Kabongo Tshimanga were on target for Boston, with Adam Bolder slotting home the Villagers’ consolation.

“It helped having a fantastic start,” said Elliott, whose team were 2-0 up within five minutes.

“That gave us the confidence to go on and make the game comfortable.

“We’ve been talking about it this week, coming out really fast and having a good start.

“It surprised me how well we did start.”

With Boston 4-0 up at the interval, the second half failed to live up to its billing.

But it wasn’t the lack of further goals which put a dampener on the manager’s day.

He added: “We could have been more clinical, but the overriding feeling is that I’m disappointed not to get a clean sheet more than anything.”