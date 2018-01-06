Boston United fan gets around stadium ban by watching the Pilgrims from The Stump

Die-hard Boston United fan Josh Butler wasn’t going to let a stadium ban stop him from watching his beloved Pilgrims... so he caught today’s victory over Tamworth from up the Boston Stump.

Butler had been given a two-game ban by the club after jumping on the pitch to celebrate a late winner against Southport last month.

Undeterred, the season ticket holder still made his usual match-day pilgrimage from his home in Birmingham.

But instead of entering via the turnstiles he paid £5 to make the 209-step climb to the public gallery of St Botolph’s - nicknamed the Stump - where he could catch the action from one of the country’s tallest parish churches.

“I didn’t see much. I heard the first goal and could see the players huddling by the tunnel so figured that out,” said Butler, who posted pictures of his view on Twitter.

Ashley Hemmings scored twice and Reece Thompson was also on target as Boston stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

Pilgrims fan Josh Butler (front).

And while Butler would have enjoyed cheering his team on from the sidelines, he admitted that the novelty of watching the Pilgrims from up the 272ft-high Stump was too good to miss before the club start building work on their new out-of-town stadium.

“Not many chances left to see a Boston game from there,” he joked.

And if Boston moving up to 12th in the National League North wasn’t good news enough, Butler is also free to return for the next home game after his ban comes to an end.