BOSTON UNITED FIXTURES: Pilgrims welcome Thompson and Garner back on opening day

Boston United will kick off their 2018-19 season by welcoming Reece Thompson’s Guiseley to the Jakemans Stadium.

The Lions, who also include ex-Pilgrim Scott Garner in their squad as well as last season’s on-loan striker, will visit Lincolnshire on August 4.

Craig Elliott’s side will end their campaign away at newly-promoted Hereford.

The festive period will see Boston host Alfreton Town on Boxing Day, the return fixture at the Impact Arena being held on New Year’s Day.

Fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 4 Guiseley H

Tue Aug 7 Leamington A

Sat Aug 11 FC United Of Manchester A

Tue Aug 14 Nuneaton Borough H

Sat Aug 18 Altrincham A

Sat Aug 25 Spennymoor Town H

Mon Aug 27 Bradford Park Avenue A

Sat Sep 1 Kidderminster Harriers H

Sat Sep 8 Stockport County A

Sat Sep 15 Chester H

Sat Sep 22 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 29 Curzon Ashton A

Sat Oct 6 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 13 Blyth Spartans H

Sat Oct 20 Darlington A Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 27 Hereford H

Tue Oct 30 Brackley Town H

Sat Nov 3 Ashton United A

Sat Nov 10 AFC Telford United A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 17 Southport H

Sat Nov 24 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Dec 1 Chorley A Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 8 York City H

Sat Dec 15 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Dec 22 Spennymoor Town A

Wed Dec 26 Alfreton Town H

Sat Dec 29 Bradford Park Avenue H

Tue Jan 1 Alfreton Town A

Sat Jan 5 Altrincham H Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 12 Kidderminster Harriers A Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Jan 19 Leamington H

Sat Jan 26 Guiseley A Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 2 FC United Of Manchester H Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sat Feb 9 Nuneaton Borough A

Sat Feb 16 Chester A Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Feb 23 Stockport County H Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Mar 2 AFC Telford United H

Sat Mar 9 Southport A

Sat Mar 16 Chorley H Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi(1)

Sat Mar 23 York City A Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final(2)

Sat Mar 30 Curzon Ashton H

Sat Apr 6 Blyth Spartans A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 13 Darlington H

Sat Apr 20 Brackley Town A

Mon Apr 22 Ashton United H

Sat Apr 27 Hereford A

Sat May 18 Emirates FA Cup Final

Sun May 19 Buildbase FA Trophy Final