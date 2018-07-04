BOSTON UNITED FIXTURES: Pilgrims welcome Thompson and Garner back on opening day

Boston United will kick off their 2018-19 season by welcoming Reece Thompson’s Guiseley to the Jakemans Stadium.
The Lions, who also include ex-Pilgrim Scott Garner in their squad as well as last season’s on-loan striker, will visit Lincolnshire on August 4.
Craig Elliott’s side will end their campaign away at newly-promoted Hereford.
The festive period will see Boston host Alfreton Town on Boxing Day, the return fixture at the Impact Arena being held on New Year’s Day.
Fixtures in full:
Sat Aug 4 Guiseley H
Tue Aug 7 Leamington A
Sat Aug 11 FC United Of Manchester A
Tue Aug 14 Nuneaton Borough H
Sat Aug 18 Altrincham A
Sat Aug 25 Spennymoor Town H
Mon Aug 27 Bradford Park Avenue A
Sat Sep 1 Kidderminster Harriers H
Sat Sep 8 Stockport County A
Sat Sep 15 Chester H
Sat Sep 22 Emirates FA Cup 2Q
Sat Sep 29 Curzon Ashton A
Sat Oct 6 Emirates FA Cup 3Q
Sat Oct 13 Blyth Spartans H
Sat Oct 20 Darlington A Emirates FA Cup 4Q
Sat Oct 27 Hereford H
Tue Oct 30 Brackley Town H
Sat Nov 3 Ashton United A
Sat Nov 10 AFC Telford United A Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat Nov 17 Southport H
Sat Nov 24 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q
Sat Dec 1 Chorley A Emirates FA Cup 2
Sat Dec 8 York City H
Sat Dec 15 Buildbase FA Trophy 1
Sat Dec 22 Spennymoor Town A
Wed Dec 26 Alfreton Town H
Sat Dec 29 Bradford Park Avenue H
Tue Jan 1 Alfreton Town A
Sat Jan 5 Altrincham H Emirates FA Cup 3
Sat Jan 12 Kidderminster Harriers A Buildbase FA Trophy 2
Sat Jan 19 Leamington H
Sat Jan 26 Guiseley A Emirates FA Cup 4
Sat Feb 2 FC United Of Manchester H Buildbase FA Trophy 3
Sat Feb 9 Nuneaton Borough A
Sat Feb 16 Chester A Emirates FA Cup 5
Sat Feb 23 Stockport County H Buildbase FA Trophy 4
Sat Mar 2 AFC Telford United H
Sat Mar 9 Southport A
Sat Mar 16 Chorley H Emirates FA Cup 6/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi(1)
Sat Mar 23 York City A Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final(2)
Sat Mar 30 Curzon Ashton H
Sat Apr 6 Blyth Spartans A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat Apr 13 Darlington H
Sat Apr 20 Brackley Town A
Mon Apr 22 Ashton United H
Sat Apr 27 Hereford A
Sat May 18 Emirates FA Cup Final
Sun May 19 Buildbase FA Trophy Final