Boston United hope Rollins will return from injury to face Chorley

Craig Elliott hopes Jay Rollins will return from injury to face Chorley on Saturday.

The winger has been playing with a groin strain in recent weeks and was left out of the Boston United squad for last night’s 1-0 defeat at Stockport.

“I’m hoping he’ll be alright for Saturday,” boss Elliott told The Standard.

“We did miss him and hopefully it’ll be ok for Saturday.

“It was a case of ‘do I leave him out for Stockport and play him Saturday, or does he play and miss Chorley?’”

Rollins is not expected to be fully recovered from his injury this season, with Elliott admitting he may have to use his attacker sparingly.

He added: “It’s going to be a matter of him managing that until the end of the season.

“It’s maybe miss one, play one.

“He’s seen the physio every night this week, so we hope it gets better. We definitely need him back.”