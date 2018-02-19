Boston United in the hunt for a central defender

Craig Elliott believes he may have to speed up his search for a centre back following Jordan Keane’s foot injury.

The Pilgrims skipper hobbled off during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leamington.

An X-ray at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre revealed Keane had not broken his foot, as feared, but he may be sidelined for March 3’s arrival of Harrogate Town due to heavy bruising.

With fellow defenders Brad McGowan and James Clifton both suffering long-term injuries and Brad Beatson, Paul Walker and Jan Yeomans playing elsewhere, the Pilgrims have been left with just four recognised defenders and Ryan Qualter their only centre back.

“I was on the lookout for a centre back already, but this may have sped things up a bit,” Elliott said.