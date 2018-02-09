Boston United is the right place for Atkinson to settle and ‘build his reputation’ - Elliott

Wes Atkinson is at the right place to see his career flourish, says Boston United boss Craig Elliott.

The right back made his Pilgrims debut in their most recent contest, the 2-1 win over Blyth Spartans.

Atkinson has struggled to find a place to home since leaving West Bromwich Albion in 2015.

He spent two years with Notts County, making 17 appearances, as well as having loan spells with Eastleigh, Alfreton and Gateshead.

This year he has featured for Rushall Olympic and Solihull.

But Elliott believes that regular football will see his recent acquisition shine.

“Wes has been on my radar,” said Elliott.

“He’s somebody we earmarked maybe for next year, and it’s just happened a bit quicker.

“He’s exactly what we want, the right age, 23, and played at a few big clubs.

“He needs somewhere to settle down and build his reputation.”

Manager Elliott believes Atkinson has the ability to return to the Football League, but needs to make a name for himself before clubs come calling.

“He can be a good player for us,” Elliott added.

“Because he is a good player he wants to play as high as he can.

“I think he needs to have a good year and settle down and play 18 months of football.

“You can get a bit of a reputation if you’ve had a few clubs, but it’s a chance for him to settle down.”