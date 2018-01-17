Boston United keen to extend Middleton loan

Craig Elliott is happy to see his former club Harrogate Town challenging for top spot in the National League North - because he believes it might help him to extend Ben Middleton’s loan.

The defender’s month-long stay at Boston United officially comes to an end after Saturday’s clash at North Ferriby.

And Elliott - who won a UniBond Division One promotion with Harrogate as a player - is keen for his old club to let him keep hold of Middleton for longer.

“This is always a concern with loan players who do well,” Elliott said.

“You rely on the other club to do well and let you keep them.

“We’ll see how that pans out.

“He’s a player who’s come in and done well and seems settled, but what happens is up to (Town boss) Simon Weaver.”

Middleton has previously stated he would be happy to remain beyond his original month with the Pilgrims.

He said: “I want to do well here and if they (Boston) want to extend my loan here then I’d be happy with that as well.”