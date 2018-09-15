Boston United lacking balance - Elliott

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side are lacking the ‘right balance’ at the Jakemans Stadium.

The Pilgrims suffered their third consecutive 2-0 defeat at home following today’s defeat against Chester.

“We can’t seem to find the right balance at home,” he said.

“I think it’s that teams set up differently, so it doesn’t give us the space in behind.

“We’ve not mixed our game up second half.

“I thought we did well in the first half, to be honest, but we got sucker punched.

Boston were looking to build on last week’s 2-0 win at Stockport County, but in a game of two halves it was the Blues who took their chances.

“We kept the same team as last week and played really well at Stockport, created loads of chances,” Elliott continued.

“We were terrific defensively and were hoping to replicate that today, but it’s obvious it becomes a different game at home. I need to look at that.”

The first team to score has gone on to win in all 11 of United’s competitive matches this season, with Elliott believing his squad need more self belief if they find themselves trailing.

He said: “It seems so important to get that first goal.

“If we get that first goal we go on to win games, if they do we just go flat and it drains the confidence out of us.

“I think that’s happened in every game we’ve lost, as soon as we go behind we don’t seem to have that energy to get back in the game.