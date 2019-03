Toni McHamilton scored eight times as Boston United Ladies thrashed Calverton 20-0 this afternoon.

The East Midlands Women’s League champions booked their place in the Plate final following this success in the semis.

Tracey Duxbury-Mead netted four times while Lauren Carter grabbed a hat-trick for Lee Mitchell’s side.

Ellie Tuplin added a brace while Demi Barai, Ellie Spendelow and Kim Fairweather completed the scoring.