Boston United could hand out two home debuts today as George Willis and Ben Middleton begin serving their three-match bans.

Keeper Willis and defender Middleton both saw red in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Darlington.

Stopper Sebastian Malkowski, who played the final five minutes last weekend, and James Jones could both make their first appearances at the Jakemans Stadium.

Central defender Jones arrived on loan from Salford City yesterday.

Boston host Hereford United this afternoon (KO 3pm).