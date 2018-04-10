Boston United make a point against Spennymoor

Boston United earned a point on the road at Spennymoor Town this evening.

Craig Elliott’s side slipped a place to 12th in the National League North following Nuneaton’s win against York.

But that result also means the Pilgrims edged closer to the top-seven, now seven points off the play-off positions.

On a foggy night at Harrogate’s CNG Stadium both sides failed to find the net, although the two sides were both forced into desperate defending on their own goallines.

Ashley Hemmings and Reece Thompson both forced Moors’ Daniel Lowson into saves while Ben Middleton forced a header off target.

For Spennymoor, Glen Taylor twice went close.