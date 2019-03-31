Boston United move to extend Jake Wright loan

Boston United have made enquiries about extending Jake Wright’s loan spell, manager Craig Elliott has confirmed.

The striker has scored twice in four appearances during his month-long loan from the Minstermen, which ended after yesterday’s 4-1 win over Curzon Ashton.

“The type of player we’ve missed all season, in my opinion,” said Elliott, drawing comparisons to former Pilgrims striker Reece Thompson.

“I’ve asked the question, they’re going to let me know after the weekend. I’m presuming they’re waiting to see what they do and Jake does.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m a big fan of his.

“I’ve watched him at Sheffield United, Harrogate. I think the lad’s got something and can be a top player.

“He’s still very young as well so I’ve been delighted to have him.

“I think he’s got that bit of class. He’s a good finisher and deceptively good in the air, he won a lot of headers.

“He is a pest. He’s a goalscorer.”