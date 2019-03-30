Boston United must bring their away form to York Street - Elliott

Craig Elliott wants his Boston United side to bring their away form to York Street.

The Pilgrims have picked up 28 points on the road from 18 games, compared to 21 from as many contests at the Jakemans Stadium.

“Our away record’s been pretty good. We’ve had a lot of scalps this year,” said Elliott, whsoe side host Curzon Ashton today (KO 3pm).

“The away fans have had a good payback in terms of value for money, but at home there’s no doubt we need to do better.

“We’re four or five wins off having a good home record.”

Scoring first has been a problem with United not getting the first goal in Lincolnshire since the 2-0 success against York in December - nine home contests ago.

United will welcome Jake Wright back after being unable to face parent club York, while Elliott is ‘hopeful’ strike partner Gavin Allott could be involved after suffering a thigh strain.

Ben Middleton will complete his two-match suspension.