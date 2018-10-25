Boston United need a ‘big second half’ to the season if they are to catch pacesetting Chorley

Craig Elliott is demanding a ‘big second half’ to the season from Boston United as he looks to overtake pacesetters Chorley.

The Pilgrims boss is full of praise for the Magpies, who rightfully sit five points clear of second-placed Kidderminster in the National League North following a tremendous start to the campaign.

But Elliott has confidence his Boston side can discover the type of form which has served Chorley so well.

“The big thing with Chorley is that they have a consistent squad,” Elliott said.

“On paper their squad might not be spectacular, but every one of them is a good player who knows their job and knows the division.

“The players know their jobs and they do them well. That’s why they haven’t let in a lot of goals and win matches.”

Indeed, the Magpies have shipped just five goals in 12 matches, by far the best in the division, even if Boston can boast the second meanest backline, having conceded just 12 times.

However, Elliott believes that Chorley’s early success will make them marked men for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “It’s difficult to maintain. Let’s be honest, they’ve had a fantastic start and full credit to them.

“In my experience doing well means that teams want to beat you that little bit more and get up for it a bit more.

“I’m hoping we can have a big second half to the season and come good at the right time like we did last year.

“I’m not making excuses for us. We’ve made changes because we’re trying to find a consistent squad of players.”

Josh Hine joined United earlier this month after having his National league North registration cancelled by the Magpies.

And while he has been playing with Marine lately, Hine knows the Chorley squad well and echoes his new manager’s sentiments.

“I think, if you look at the lads who have come in and out the club, it’s not many really,” he told The Standard, suggesting the regularity with which the players play together makes their roles almost robotic.

“Lads there have come in and added to the squad, but the squad at Chorley all play for each other. They’re all friends on and off the pitch.

“It’s a massive thing and sounds strange, but the lads can run the club themselves.

“It’s the way they are and the experience they’ve got, and the consistency of the squad over the last four years.”