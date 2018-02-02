Boston United need to become head-turners, says Gregg Smith

Gregg Smith believes Boston United need to become head-turners.

The Pilgrims have been raising a few eyebrows following their eight-game unbeaten run, which has lifted them comfortably out of the relegation zone.

Gregg Smith.

But the target man says United need to take a few more big scalps before the rest of the National League North really begin to take notice.

“If we want to be turning heads then we need to beat good teams and win those games,” he said.

“I think the gaffer’s brought in good players and we’re just slowly coming together as a team.

“Maybe the play-offs is a distance away, but considering when he came in we were bottom two and looking at relegation, it was all doom and gloom.

“Now it’s ‘where can we end up this season’?

“It’s not like we haven’t got enough time to go and progress and see where we can get.

“We’ve got to go on now, you’re only as good as your last game.”

However, Smith is adamant there’s a hunger to succeed in this squad.

He added: “There’s a good togertherness and ruthlessness about us.

“We’re 4-0 up and still demanding.”