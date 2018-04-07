Boston United planning for points in Darlington

Boston United are hoping to take an important step towards safety when they face a National League North double this week.

The Pilgrims face two long slogs north to face both Darlington and Spenymoor.

Saturday sees United play at Darlington’s Blackwell Meadows stadium for the first time, looking for three points that would edge them further away from the bottom three.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Jakemans Stadium in September, with Kabongo Tshimanga on target for United.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

That contest will be followed by Tuesday’s night’s trip to Brewery Field to face the Moors (KO 7.45pm).

Boston were beaten 3-0 by their opponents in the reverse fixture in August.