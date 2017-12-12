Boston United president John Blackwell to lift the lid on life behind the scenes at Boston United in new book

Have you ever wanted to know what really goes on behind the scenes at a football club?

Well now is your chance as long-serving Boston United employee John Blackwell is preparing to release a book.

Blackwell, the current Pilgrims president, has served the York Street club for more than 40 years in a number of roles, including secretary and general manager.

And he has been jotting down memories of his time in football, with reference to the many scrapbooks he has kept.

Now, with the aid of former Standard sports editor and editor George Wheatman and Boston United legend Chris Cook, of Chris Cook Print, he has turned that trip down Memory Lane into a book.

The John Blackwell autobiography, sponsored by Cropleys Suzuki, is scheduled to be published towards the end of January.

It tells the story of what has often been a rollercoaster ride, from John’s early days as a schoolboy sportsman, to the ramifications of working alongside 22 different managers, the heights of seeing the club promoted to the Football League, and the lows of the traumatic slump following the scandal of illegal payment to players allegations and tax evasion charges.

John tells of his fears when appearing before judges in two of London’s most famous courts and the effect that had on him and his family, and he talks of the part he played in trying to save the club from extinction.

He also tells of the friends he has made, and his love for non-League football, the warm welcome he has received in boardrooms all over the country, and the occasion when the welcome was not so civilised – the day he was knocked to the ground by a club chairman irate that his team had been beaten by a late United goal.

John also talks about the important role United has played in the wider community and how he now fills his time as club president and as a scout for Premier League Swansea.