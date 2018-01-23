Boston United re-arrange Brackley and Spennymoor trips

Boston United have set the dates for two re-arranged league fixtures.

The Pilgrims will now travel to Brackley Town on Tuesday, March 6 (KO 7.45pm).

The contest was due to be played on February 3, but has been put back due to the Saints’ FA Trophy commitments.

United’s fixture at Spennymoor Town has been provisionally re-arranged for Tuesday, February 27 (KO 7.45pm).

However, the date could move again if Spennymoor are victorious over East Thurrock United in the FA Trophy on February 3 - and their subsequent quarter-final opponents do not agree to settle the first tie on the day.

The fixture changes mean United now have three consecutive home games.