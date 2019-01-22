Boston United recall keeper Dylan Parkin from Cleethorpes loan

Dylan Parkin.
Dylan Parkin.

Boston United have recalled Dylan Parkin from his loan spell at Cleethorpes Town.

The former Chesterfield keeper has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot in December.

But in recent weeks he has been warming up with the Pilgrims before matches as he continued his rehabilitation.

Today Town confirmed that 20-year-old Parkin has been recalled by Boston boss Craig Elliott.

“The club can confirm this morning that @dylanparkin30 has been recalled back to parent club @bostonunited,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Dylan for his performances this season and also to Craig and his team at Boston for helping us out when we needed a keeper!”

When he returns to full fitness Parkin - who has remained training with Boston during his loan - will battle for a place in goal alongside regular number one George Willis and former Poland international Sebastian Malkowski.