Boston United remain ninth, but slip further off the play-off pace

Boston United have dropped two further points off the play-off pace - but they remain ninth in the National League North.

The Pilgrims were without a contest today due to Stockport’s involvement in the FA Trophy.

But with Chester, who leapfrogged United last Saturday, losing 2-0 at Bradford Park Avenue and Kidderminster and Blyth - in the two places below the Pilgrims - drawing 3-3, Craig Elliott’s side maintain ninth spot.

But they are now four points off the top seven due to Altrincham thumping Curzon Ashton 6-0.