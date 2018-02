Boston United’s National League North contest at Brackley Town will be re-arranged.

The Pilgrims were due to travel to St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

However, the Saints’ FA Trophy replay against Stockport County, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed, and will now take place next week instead.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

Craig Elliott’s Pilgrims return to league action on Saturday when they host Harrogate Town (KO 3pm).