Boston United’s match at Spennymoor Town has been postponed.

The Pilgrims were due to face the Moors at Brewery Field on Saturday.

However, Spennymoor beat Gainsborough Trinity on penalties last night to progress in the FA Trophy.

That means their knockout fixture against Solihull Moors will take precedence over their scheduled National League North contest against Craig Elliott’s side.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.