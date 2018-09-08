Boston United’s Walker wants to leave Stockport County with the perfect birthday present

Nicky Walker will head to Stockport County hoping for the perfect birthday present - three points and a goal.

The Boston United attacker turns 24 on Saturday as the Pilgrims travel to Edgeley Park, looking to end their three-game losing streak, which has seen the club draw a hat-trick of blanks.

“It’s probably one of the bigest places to play, in terms of the crowd,” Walker said.

“The lads have to be up for it. I hope to put a good performance in and get a goal as it’s my birthday.

“We need to really come together Saturday, especially for the fans, and give them a real good performace.

“We need to take responsibility.”

In all nine of United’s competitive matches this season, the team that scores first has won the match.

And Walker says it is time to stop playing catch up.

He added: “We need to give each other confidence.

“If we can come out the blocks better and get in front, with our fitness, I don’t see us losing.

“But we keep giving other teams a head start.

“Everyone needs to have a look at their own performances and see what they can do better. It’s three games without a goal and we’ve all had chances.”

The match kicks off at 3pm.