Boston United shortlisted for FSF Award

Boston United have been shortlisted for a Football Supporters’ Federation Award.

They are among the nominees in the National Game Community Award category, along with Altrincham, Curzon Ashton, Eastbourne Borough, Hartlepool United and Wrexham.

The category is new this year and aims to showcase the variety of community outreach work undertaken by non-league clubs.

The 2019 FSF Awards will be held at the Tower of London on Monday, December 3.

Voting is open until midday on December 3.

You can cast your vote at www.fsf.org.uk/vote