Boston United striker Jonny Margetts makes Gainsborough Trinity switch

Striker Jonny Margetts has joined Gainsborough Trinity on a three-month loan deal.

The former Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers attacker has fallen out of favour at Boston United following his summer move, with manager Craig Elliott telling Margetts he was free to find another club.

Margetts, who has made four starts and two appearances off the bench for the Pilgrims but is yet to score, will link up with the Holy Blues for a third time.

He has had two previous loan spells at Trinity when on the books of Hull City.