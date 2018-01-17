Boston United striker Tyrell Waite moves out on loan

Boston United striker Tyrell Waite has joined Stafford Rangers on loan.

The summer signing, who has previously had a spell at Matlock Town this season, will link up with former Pilgrims teammate Karl Hawley at the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side.

Waite, 23, made six starts and five substitute appearances for Boston after making the switch from Kidderminster Harriers, but failed to find the net.

He becomes the fifth United player currently on loan, with Harry Vince, Jan Yeomans (both Matlock), Jack Broadhead (Buxton) and Liam Adams (Stamford) also currently plying their trade away from York Street.