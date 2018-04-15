Boston United to launch new girls’ football centre

Boston United are launching an SSE Wildcats Football Centre on Monday.

Sessions are aimed at girls aged from five to 11.

They will be held every Monday (5pm-6pm) at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and costs those taking part £3 per week.

The centre will be led by Boston United’s Girls’ Technical Director Lee Mitchell, who brings a wealth of experience to the club.

Lee is a UEFA A licence coach and has worked in developing the women’s and girls’ game both at home and abroad.

For details visit www.bostonunitedcf.co.uk/sports-coaching/sse-wildcats-girls-football-centre-girls.