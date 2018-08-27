Boston United will be more streetwise as they head down the Avenue

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side will only get more and more streetwise.

The Pilgrims suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Spennymoor on Saturday, but ahead of today’s clash at Bradford Park Avenue, the United boss is confident his side will kick off a little wiser.

“I think it’s important that we don’t make the same mistake twice and learn from the things we don’t do well,” he said.

“I’ve said all along it’s a journey and a slow process where week by week, month by month we just get better and more streetwise.

“As long as we’re not making the same mistakes twice we’re alright.”

Today’s clash at the Horsfall Stadium kicks off at 3pm, and Elliott expects another tough test.

“It will be another hard game, but this is what this league’s about, every week,” he added.

“I don’t think there’s any easy games on paper.”

Boston could hand a first start to new signing Ben Davies and a debut to Cieron Keane, whose three-match suspension ended on Saturday.

“They both give us good balance and good deliveries from wide areas,” Elliott said.

“I thought we were lacking a left footer to give a bit of balance and Keano will do that.

“Ben’s got great delivery, he showed us that.”

The two signings mean United now have five full backs - Ben Middleton, Jordan Gough and suspended Ashley Jackson the others.

But with Keane able to play on the wing and Middleton and Gough able to move in to central defence - where former Bradford defender Ryan Qualter may still not be 100 per cent fit following a knee injury - the manager isn’t worried about having too many defenders on the books.

He added: “I think Ben (Middleton), especially, it gives me that option of playing him inside as well.

“I mean, Keano can play left midfield as well. And there are two or three who aren’t out and out full backs, and it gives me a different way of playing, more options.”