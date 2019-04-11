Boston United will relocate their training base to Doncaster

Boston United will relocate their training to Doncaster Rovers’s Keepmoat Stadium next season.

Manager Craig Elliott believes that switching from their current base near Mansfield will aid the club’s chances of recruiting targets and boost team morale.

“I inherited training at Shirebrook, near Mansfield,” Elliott said at Wednesday’s Fans’s Forum.

“It wasn’t ideal as obviously it’s not a place that’s easy to get to.

“We’re changing it to Doncaster Rovers, the Keepmoat, next year.

“We’ll be training Monday and Thursdays and with the option to train Wednesdays as well.”

Elliott added that the facilities on offer would also aid his side’s development.

“We’re trying to keep up with teams in this league that are full time,” he continued.

“We’re trying to make up that ground and we’ll have the use of the running track, indoor gyms. A lot better facilities for the football side and also better links.

“Doncaster gives you a clear base where I can attract people. It’s near major roads and motorways.”

Six of the players signed up for next season - George Willis, Nicky Wroe, Brad Abbott, Jay Rollins, Ashley Jackson and Nicky Walker - are all based in Yorkshire, as are current squad members Ben Middleton, Gavin Allott, Dylan Parkin, Ryan Cresswell and Jordan Slew, along with Elliott and his assistants Lee Stratford and Rich Lawrence.

“At Doncaster I’m hoping it generates a better team spirit,” the manager continued.

“There are restaurants, coffee places, things like that.

“We can socialise together rather than leave straight after training.

“At my old club (Shaw Lane) we used to train and have an hour (together) afterwards, and I think that will help us.”