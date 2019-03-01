Boston United youngsters set to play in Barcelona’s famous Camp Nou stadium... the home of Messsi, Cruyff and Maradona

Boston United’s under 12s girls’s team are preparing for European action at the Camp Nou - the home of Barcelona.

They have been invited to compete in the four-day Europa Cup competition in June, and could be the first grassroots female team to ever play in the world-famous stadium, which has been the home of global greats such as Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff.

Teams from across western Europe will compete in the cup, with the young Pilgrims being the only girls team taking part.

The team are looking to raise a minimum of £5,000 to help cover the cost of the trip.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/bufc-u12-girls-barcelona-2019.