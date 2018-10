Boston United’s youth team will host Kettering Town in National League U19 Alliance action this afternoon.

It will be the third Division G encounter of the season for Lee Mitchell’s Pilgrims, who go into the contest on the back of two straight wins, beating Norwich City RDP 2-0 in the cup and FCV Stamford 2-1 in the league.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 2pm. Entry is free.